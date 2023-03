TEHRAN, Mar. 30 (MNA) – The ancient castle of Falak al-Aflak, as a world architectural masterpiece, was included in the list of 5 most visited historical monuments in Iran.

Shapur Khast or Falak-ol-Aflak is situated on the top of a large hill with the same name within the city of Khorramabad, the provincial capital of Lorestan, in west Iran. This gigantic structure was built during the Sassanid era.