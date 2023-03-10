Leader leads prayers in funeral for Dr. Hassan Ghafourifard

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ayatollah Khamenei led prayers in a funeral held for Dr. Hassan Ghafourifard, a former politician and professor of university on Friday.

Hassan Ghafourifard was an Iranian academic and conservative politician. Ghafourifard held government portfolios in the 1980s. Ghafourifard, former president of Iran’s Physical Education Organization (PEO), passed away on Thursday. He died at the age of 79 after a lengthy illness in Tehran.