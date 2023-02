TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – A ceremony was held in Kermanshah in the west of Iran to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the start of the Fajr Decade (Ten-Day Dawn)

On February 1, 1979, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic returned to Iran after 15 years in exile, which marks the start of the Fajr Decade (Ten-Day Dawn) before the Islamic Revolution victory ten days later.