Locally producing tiles in Khorasan Razavi

MASHHAD, Dec. 13 (MNA) – Iranian art in tile works is one of the richest art heritages in world history. Tiles are made of glass powder, "silica" and "kaolin" and are mixed with water in a special device and then turn into mud.

Original Iranian art is a mosaic tile that pieces are cut and stacked together like a puzzle. Making tile requires a lot of patience that must be taken into consideration. There are different types of tiles, including seven colors, mosaic, mud-brick, clay, lattice, etc.