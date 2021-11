TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – Museum of Iran historical and classic cars is home to a number of pristine, exquisite and unique cars that offers a very valuable treasure to ancient car enthusiast.

Among the most important historical vehicles showcased in this museum can be referred to the gold-plated limousine, Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost belonging to Ahmad Shah of Qajar Dynasty, Phantom 4 bulletproof and the royal carriage of Nasreddin Shah of Qajar.