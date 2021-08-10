Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
10 August 2021 - 11:09

By: Seyyed Hossein Mirpour

‘Black Mourning Flag' hoisted in Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad

MASHHAD, Aug. 10 (MNA) – On the eve of arrival of mourning month of Muharram, ‘Black Mourning Flag’ was raised in the holy shrine of Eighth Infallible Imam of Household of Holy Prophet, Imam Reza (PBUH) in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province on Mon.

This ceremony was held at Enghlebal Eslami Courtyard of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) on the eve of mourning month of Muharram and head of Islamic Development Organization (IDO) Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi delivered a speech.  

