Foolad make history by winning first Hazfi Cup

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – Foolad defeated Esteghlal on Sunday night to bring home their first-ever Hazfi Cup.

In the final match of the knock-out competitions at Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, the Khuzestan-based team gained a 4-2 victory in penalties after the two teams could not open the scoring in 120 minutes.

The title gave Foolad a direct quota to the next season of the AFC Champions League.

The most decorated team in Hazfi Cup competition is Estghlal with seven titles.