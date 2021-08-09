Mohammad Ali Haqshenas
9 August 2021 - 08:39

Foolad make history by winning first Hazfi Cup

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – Foolad defeated Esteghlal on Sunday night to bring home their first-ever Hazfi Cup.

In the final match of the knock-out competitions at Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, the Khuzestan-based team gained a 4-2 victory in penalties after the two teams could not open the scoring in 120 minutes.

The title gave Foolad a direct quota to the next season of the AFC Champions League.

The most decorated team in Hazfi Cup competition is Estghlal with seven titles.

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 11 =