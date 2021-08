MEHRIZ, Aug. 07 (MNA) – People in Yazd’s Mehriz city have started to decorate a ‘Nakhl’ that will be used in the ‘Nakhl-Gardani’ ceremony on the day of Ashura.

Nakhl is a wooden structure used as a symbolic representation of the Imam's coffin and Nakhl Gardani is the act of carrying the Nakhl from one place to another, resembling an Imam's funeral.