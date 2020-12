GORGAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) --The magic of colors in northern province of Golestan has doubled the beauty of autumn in this province with breathtaking views. “Autumn is a thousand colors” has been named by nature lovers to the autumn of this province.

The nature is preparing itself for winter and discloses breathtaking sceneries in a festival of colors. Here are photos of the astonishing autumn in different regions of Golestan province, northern Iran.