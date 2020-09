TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – Ordered by Owj Arts and Media Organization, the play "Doomsday" will be performed for 20 nights in the parking lot of Eram Amusement Park.

Produced by Alireza Kouhfar and directed by Sadegh Fattahi, the play is based on the book 'Journey to the West' (Siahat-e Gharb) and shows what happens in the afterlife and how people will be punished for their wrong deeds.