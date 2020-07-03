Caravan of “Under the Shadow of Sun” in Hamedan prov.

HAMEDAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Caravan of “Under the Shadow of Sun”, carrying the blessed flag of mausoleum of Eighth Infallible Imam of Household of the Holy Prophet, Imam Reza (PBUH) arrived in Hamedan province.

Concurrent with the “Decade of Dignity”, which starts from the birth anniversary of Hazrat Masoumeh [PBUH] and ends to the birth anniversary of Imam Reza [PBUH], servants and preachers of spiritual caravan entitled “Under the Shadow of the Sun”, carrying the blessed flag of the mausoleum of the Eighth Infallible Imam of Household of the Holy Prophet, Imam Reza (PBUH), visited Mehr News Agency (MNA) Headquarters on Monday.