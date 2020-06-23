Harvesting cherry in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, SW Iran

SHAHREKORD, Jun. 23 (MNA) – Saman city in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province is famous for its nature and abundant gardens. The city has a temperate and humid climate due to its vicinity to Zayandehroud River. Horticulture and agriculture is the main profession of people of this city.

Nowadays, high-quality cherries and apricots are harvested from orchards of this city, main portion of which is consumed in the province while surplus cherries are distributed in neighboring provinces.