Jungle Movement leader’s historical house in northern Iran

RASHT, Jul. 27 (MNA) – The historical house of Mirza Kuchak Khan, the leader of the Jungle Movement, has turned into a glamorous museum letting the aficionados learn about his heroics and sacrifices in the early 20th century.

Mirza kuchik khan (1880-1921) was Iran’s national hero who founded a revolutionary movement based in the forests of Gilan, later became known as the Forest Movement or Jungle Movement. His house, located in Rasht, is now one of the historical sites of the green province.

Jangali Movement (1915-20) took shape in the aftermath of the 1905-11 Constitutional Revolution in response to the period of political decay brought about by the advent of World War I and the occupation of Iran by Anglo-Russian and Ottoman troops.