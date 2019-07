ZAHEDAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Razzaghzadeh Market of Zahedan is one of the oldest, most crowded, colorful and attractive markets in this southern city, in which, Baluchi embroidery and needlework products as well as various colorful fabrics are sold in this market. A major part of this market is run by Afghan immigrants who live in this city due to the tough and insecure condition of their country.