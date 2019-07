TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – The 19th edition of the Hafez Awards, Iran’s first and only private awards in the film industry and TV productions, was held at Tehran’s Milad Tower on Friday. One of the winners of this year's Hafez Awards was the Iranian-German score composer Ramin Djawadi, whose scores for the 2008 Marvel film Iron Man and season 7 of Game of Thrones were nominated for Grammy Awards in 2009 and 2018 respectively.