GORGAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – On the last Wed. of the year, people of 'Balajadeh' village in Kordkouy city in Golestan province, take part in the ‘Nowruz Khani’ ritual, in which they go from house to house, while singing lines of poetry in praise of Spring, the new year and the nature. It is customary for the householders to give them gifts or to offer them sweets.