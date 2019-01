MASHHAD, Jan. 15 (MNA) – The ancient Persian bas-relief depicting an Achaemenid-era imperial guard, stolen from Iran about 90 years ago, was unveiled at Great Museum of Khorasan, in Mashahd, Khorasan Razavi province, on Monday. The limestone sculpture, which dates back to around 500 B.C., was delivered to Iranian officials by the District Attorney of New York County in September, 2018.