Mehrnews English
Mon 4 June 2018
Photo
People in Tehran observe Night of Decree
TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – Tehrani people observed Night of Decree in the 19th night of Holy Month of Ramadan in Kahf al-Shohada of Tehran.
By: Mohammad Khodabakhsh
2018-06-04 10:08
Night of Decree
Ramadan
Religious Traditions