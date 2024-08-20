VIDEO: Russian Su-34 fighter destroys Ukraine 47th brigade

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the strike was carried out at night from a Su-34 fighter aircraft with aerial bombs with universal planning and correction modules. The strike on the control center destroyed the command staff and military personnel of the unit.
TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Russian aviation destroyed the control center and weapons depot of the considered “elite” 47th brigade “Magura” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city of Glukhov, Sumy region.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the strike was carried out at night from a Su-34 fighter aircraft with aerial bombs with universal planning and correction modules. The strike on the control center destroyed the command staff and military personnel of the unit.
