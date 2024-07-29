  1. Video
Israeli PM booed as war criminal in Majd Shams

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – Druze mourners in Majdal Shams shouted slogans against Israel’s Netanyahu, calling him a war criminal as he paid a visit to occupied Majdal Shams in Golan Heights.

   

