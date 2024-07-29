https://en.mehrnews.com/news/218582/ Jul 29, 2024, 8:29 PM News ID 218582 Video Video Jul 29, 2024, 8:29 PM Israeli PM booed as war criminal in Majd Shams TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – Druze mourners in Majdal Shams shouted slogans against Israel’s Netanyahu, calling him a war criminal as he paid a visit to occupied Majdal Shams in Golan Heights. News ID 218582 کپی شد Related News US 'confident' of avoiding wider Israel-Hezbollah war Hezbollah conducts new attacks on Israeli bases in north Tags Netanyahu Golan Heights Palestine War Crimes
