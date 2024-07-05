  1. Photo
Jul 5, 2024, 11:50 AM

Iranians cast vote in presidential run-off

Iranians cast vote in presidential run-off

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Iranians participate in the 14th presidential election run-off, casting their ballots in Tehran Lolagar Mosque.

News ID 217272

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha