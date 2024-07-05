https://en.mehrnews.com/news/217272/ Jul 5, 2024, 11:50 AM News ID 217272 Photo Photo Jul 5, 2024, 11:50 AM Iranians cast vote in presidential run-off TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Iranians participate in the 14th presidential election run-off, casting their ballots in Tehran Lolagar Mosque. News ID 217272 کپی شد Related News Voting for election run-off in Hosseinieh Ershad VIDEO: People of Shahrud casting their vote Leader urges Iranians for maximum turnout in election run-off Tags Runoff Elections Iran presidential elections 2024 Ballot Cast
Your Comment