The Battle of Karbala took place in October 680 (10th of Muharram 61 AH). Imam Hossein (PBUH) – the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) – and his 72 companions were brutally martyred in an unequal battle by Yazid ibn Mu'awiya ibn Abi Sufyan, the second caliph of the Umayyad Caliphate.