Jan 21, 2023, 4:20 PM

VIDEO: Missile attack on Turkish base in N Syria

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – The footage shows the missile attack on the Turkish military base near the Bab al-Salameh border crossing in the Syrian city of Azaz.

On, Friday evening Turkey bombed the bases of Kurdish militias in northern Syria, leaving 11 killed.

The Turkish army announced that this measure was taken in response to the bombing of the Turkish military base near the al-Salameh crossing.

Marzieh Rahmani

