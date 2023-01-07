VIDEO: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting once again

One of the world’s most active volcanoes, Kilauea in Hawaii, has resumed erupting after nearly a monthlong pause in activity, scientists said.

Just after 4:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, a glow was detected at the volcano’s summit in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, on the Big Island of Hawaii, according to a news release from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials said that volcanic activity was confined to a crater on the summit and that they would monitor hazards as the eruption progresses.