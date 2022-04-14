https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185716/ Apr 14, 2022, 11:52 PM News Code 185716 Video Video Apr 14, 2022, 11:52 PM VIDEO: Eye-catching nature of Dorud in spring TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – Dorud is a city in and capital of Dorud County, Lorestan Province, Western Iran. Download 33 MB News Code 185716 کپی شد Related News Falakol Aflak Castle in Khorramabad VIDEO: Eye-catching Makhmal Kuh Beauties of autumn at historic Golestan garden in Khorramabad Tags Iran Iran's Nature Lorestan Province Beauty of Nature
