Feb 6, 2021, 6:30 PM

VIDEO: German farmers protest new regulations

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – Dozens of German farmers from various regions throughout the country descended on Berlin on Friday, where they held a massive tractor convoy through the most historical parts of the city center.

The tractors can be seen driving through the streets of the German capital, passing by Alexanderplatz, Brandenburg Gate, and the Victory Column. The tractors bore various signs, one read: 'Fair trade for German agriculture. The future begins now,' Ruptly reported.  

The protest comes just over a week after a similar protest was held in Berlin. Farmers are demanding new regulations that require imported food to meet German standards and the suspension of the German Fertiliser Ordinance in place since 2021.

