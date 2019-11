TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – Autumn downpours have turned parts of Lut Desert into a sea, creating an astonishing scenery that would attract thousands of aficionados to the Iranian desert. Stretching across the provinces of South Khorasan, Sistan and Baluchestan and Kerman, the 25th largest desert in the world is also one of the hottest places on Earth, which recorded the highest temperature ever measured on the planet in 2005: 70.7 degrees Celsius.