Iran to construct first navigational research satellite

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Iran will construct its first research satellite in the field of navigation named "Pazhuhesh 1", the spokesperson of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) announced on Thursday.

"The Iranian Space Research Center intends to hold a public tender for the design, construction, and delivery of the Research Satellite 'Pazhuhesh - 1' in order to support the private sector", Hossein Dalirian wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday.

Pazhuhesh-1 satellite will actually be a research satellite in the field of space station navigation, he added.

