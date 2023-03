TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – The protected area of Touran in the east of Semnan province, Iran hosts five Asiatic Cheetahs.

Two Asiatic cheetah cubs 'Azar' and 'Touran', a male cheetah 'Firouz' and two female cheetahs 'Iran' and 'Delbar' are now living in the Touran protected area.