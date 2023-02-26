Iranians celebrate month of Shaban

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Iranians from all walks of life celebrate Shaban - a month that is considered priceless due to the birth anniversary of some Imams in the Islamic culture. As the photo album depicts the joy of Zanjan’s people in Iran.

Shabaniyah eves are the religious celebrations of the birthday of the Shia third Imam, Hussain ibn Ali, Hazrat Abul Fazl Al-Abbas, Imam Zayn al-Abidin, and Imam Mohammed al-Mahdi, on the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 15th day of Shabban month respectively.