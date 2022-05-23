Four killed in ISIL attack on south of Iraq’s Kirkuk

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported that four people were killed on Monday in ISIL terrorists attack on southern Kirkuk province in Iraq.

The ISIL's attack took place in the "Tazeh" city in southern Kirkuk, in which, four people were killed, Sabereen News reported.

According to the report, the attack took place at headquarters of 16th and 2nd divisions of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), known as Hashd al-Sha’abi.

Following the ISIL attack in southern Kirkuk province in Iraq, two Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and two civilians were killed.

