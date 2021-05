TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Rhubarb plants grow on the steep hillsides of the eastern Iranian Plateau.

Native to Asia and grown for its large edible leafstalks, rhubarb is the main ingredient of a popular Persian dish named Khoresh- e Rivas, which is a thick meat stew as well.

The rhubarb leaves appear early in the spring. Later in the season a large central flower stalk may appear and bear numerous small greenish-white flowers.