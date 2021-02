TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – The first day of 39th Fajr International Film Festival was held in Tehran’s Milad Tower on Sunday afternoon with screening two romantic films.

The two romantic films entitled “Emad and Touba”, directed and written by Kaveh Sabbaghzadeh and “Without Everything” directed by Mohsen Gharaei, were screened at the first day of this prestigious cinematic event in Tehran’s Milad Tower.