Ayat. Khamenei to lead Eid-al-Fitr prayers in Tehran

Office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei has communicated a statement announcing that Eid al-Fitr prayers will be held by leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei at 8 am in the morning in Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran.

First day of Islamic month of Shawwal marks Eid al-Fitr, bringing fasting in holy month of Ramadan to an end. Several groups of experts on behalf of office of Ayatollah Khamenei go on final days of each month, especially month of Ramadan, to different regions in country to monitor if they can see new moon’s crescent which marks beginning of each lunar month in Islamic calendar.

