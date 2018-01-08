پارسی
72nd birthday anniv. of Iranian Tar virtuoso
TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – The 72nd birthday anniversary of Mohammad Reza Lotfi, a Persian classical musician renowned for his mastery of the Tar and Setar, was held on Monday beside his grave, where art and cultural figures were absent.
By: Raheleh Hesari
2018-01-08 12:10
