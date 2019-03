TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – Prophet Mohammad and Imam Sadeq’s birth anniversaries ceremonies were held in Tehran, Imam Khomeini Musalla, on Friday with Ayatullah Araki the head of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools, present during the Shiite, Sunni Unity Week. Shiite, Sunni Unity Week is the time between the two narrations of Prophet Mohamamd's birth anniversary the 1st according to Sunnis and the 2nd is believed by Shiites.