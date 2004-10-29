Zagreb Animation Week to liven up Tehran

A total of 42 animation films produced by the great Croatian studio Zagreb Film will be screened during the week and a number of Iranian film critics and motion picture industry experts will hold several sessions to review the animations.

Zagreb Film was founded by the Association of Film Workers of Croatia in 1953 mainly as an animated film production company.

The studio has received over 400 awards at festivals all over the world. Zagreb Film’s "Ersatz" received the Oscar for best animated film at the 1962 Academy Awards.

