Swedish ambassador’s comments out of line

In an interview with Swedish radio, Ambassador Christofer Gyllentierna referred to the arrest of reformist journalists and the fact that some publications were closed down as examples of human rights violations in Iran.

The provocative remarks of the Swedish ambassador are somewhat out of line since it is his duty to help expand relations with Iran.

Instead of mentioning the numerous positive developments in Iran in the area of human rights, Gyllentierna has used undiplomatic language to meddle in the country’s internal affairs, well aware of the fact that the U.S. and Western camp are trying to turn every event in Iran into a propaganda tool.

However, the European Council’s report documenting racism and intolerance in Sweden during 2002 and the European Council Human Rights Commissioner’s recent report tell the real story about Sweden.

Harsh conditions imposed on Muslims after the 9/11 attacks, mistreatment of migrants and refugees, violations of personal rights and freedom of speech, and violence against women and children are some of the main human rights violations in Sweden mentioned in the report.

In addition, Amnesty International’s 2003 report on human rights violations criticized Sweden more than any other Northern European country.

The hasty decision-making process on the status of refugees and migrants, the situation of certain prisoners and detainees, the increase of racism against and discrimination toward Jews, Romany (gypsies), and Muslims, particularly Muslim women, are some of the issues mentioned in the report.

Instead of helping the U.S. media’s anti- Iran propaganda campaign, Mr. Gyllentierna should think about the human rights situation in his own country.

