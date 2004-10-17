Withdrawal of money from FRF slows privatization: economist

Arman told the Iranian Students’ News Agency that the FRF has been created based on a determined mechanism, explaining that the revenues that are higher than predicted budgets were planned to be deposited into the FRF. The government can make withdraw of the FRF up to 50% only at the time when the oil price is declined, he added.

He further explained that rest of the FRF financial resources was planned to be delivered to the public and private sectors to be utilized for production plans as well as establishing job opportunities. However, the government has made withdraw of money from FRF by over 82%, despite it does not permitted to use the FRF for its current expenses and budget deficit according to the Constitution, he stated.

He cited as example that since country’s capacities in gasoline production have not been grown due to insufficient capacities created in oil refineries, the government is presently using the FRF to import fuel, while Iran stands in the second place among the OPEC members in exporting oil.

The economist explained that the government, to make withdraw of the FRF should act within the framework of the Third Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan or it should gain permission through offering bills to the Parliament.

Noting that the FRF Board of Trustees, the Member Parliament, Majlis Research Center , and economic experts do not agree with the government’s unbridled withdrawals of money from FRF for its current expenses, Arman said in conclusion that the FRF credit should be used for investment, generating employment opportunities and boosting production.

