Iran to buy 22 MD90 passenger planes

The enactment, which is affirmed in Article 138 Commission, permits the company to spend $361 million for the trade. The Iranian president approved the proposal twenty days ago, and the Ministry of Roads and Transportation was notified three days later. This affirmation will be valid for a year until being credited by a bank.

Iran Air Tour should also obtain a license from Department of Environment. Beside, the Ministry Of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Roads and Transportation and Management and Planning Organization have yet to agree on how to finance the project.

Separated by seven years in age, and by 2,000 miles, James Smith McDonnell and Donald Wills Douglas shared the same goals, the same motivation and the same belief in the future of aviation. Douglas made his name building transports and light bombers. McDonnell made his building jet fighters. Both helped put human beings into outer space.

By 1995, McDonnell Douglas had marked 75 years of service to the world.

McDonnell, born in 1899 in Denver , Colorado , began building jet fighters in St. Louis , Missouri . Douglas , born in 1892 in New York , began building bombers and passenger transports in Santa Monica , California . Douglas started his company on July 22, 1920 , and McDonnell started his on July 6, 1939 .

Both Douglas and McDonnell were of Scottish ancestry; both were graduates of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and both spent time as chief engineers for the Glenn L. Martin Co. aircraft manufacturer. James McDonnell died Aug. 22, 1980 , and Donald Douglas died six months later on Feb. 1, 1981 .

The MD90 is a member of twin jet family of aircraft that started with the DC-9 and includes the MD-80. The MD90 is an advanced mid-size, medium-range airliner that serves the needs of travelers and airlines today and well into the 21st century.

Following its launch in November, 1989, the MD90 first flew on February 22, 1993. After FAA certification in late 1994, the first delivery was made to launch customer Delta Air Lines in February 1995. The aircraft entered revenue service in April 1995.

The MD90 was designed to be technically and economically competitive by incorporating many cost-effective technologies. It offers an advanced flight deck, including an electronic flight instrument system (EFIS), a full-flight management system (FMS), a state-of-the-art inertial reference system, and LED dot-matrix displays for engine and system monitoring.

The MD90 is powered by two International Aero Engines V2500 engines designed to be more fuel efficient as well as environmentally friendly by greatly reducing emission and noise levels.

Iranian airlines use different models of passenger planes. Different models need their own stores and spare parts, their own experts, and these require additional finance and energy. With an identical set of planes, expenses would be reduced, the workforce can be specialized, and better investment opportunities will occur.

However, the Ministry of Road and Transportation has planned to buy several planes from Airbus, Tupolev, Fokker, and Boeing after signing a deal with Chinese companies over MD90.

