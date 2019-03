The staffs of the bank have so far participated in three courses to be fully familiar in this regard, he added.

The branch of Bank in the UAE has absorbed nearly 6 billion dirham of the total capital of Iranians resident in that country in order to invest in industrial and power production sectors in Iran, he said.

The branch has also allocated some financial facilities to equip Iranian universities with laboratories, technical tools, etc., he added.

