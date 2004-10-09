Waterfilling for Karun 3 to begin in Nov. after one month delay

As far as method and speed of waterfilling are concerned, it is better to be carried out in dry seasons, since speed of waterfilling is slower in these seasons, and thereby the technical problems are recognizable, Tabesh explained.

He added that the Water and Power Resources Development Company (WPRDC) intended to implement waterfilling in October 2004, however certain problems such as discharging of water from Abbaspur Dam for waterfilling of Karun 3 Dam and submerging of some parts of Shahrkord-Ezeh Road delayed the process for one month.

He further explained that Karun 3 Dam has 250-mW power plants that will come on stream until end of the current Iranian year, falling on March 20, 2005 , predicting that kWh 4,172 million of electricity would be generated from the dam per year.

The credit ratified for construction of this dam is Rls.7,280b, of which Rls.6,100b has been spent so far, WPRDC Board member expressed.

Pointing out that Karun 3 Dam is one of the most complicated projects in dam construction industry, Tabesh said that management methods of the project, along with other factors such as dearth of financial resources, and delay in the performances of the contractor companies cause the project to progress slowly.

FK/MA

