“These cars should have EU license plate on them”, Sa’eed Motasaddi added. The Working Group for Car Imports Rules and Regulations has also laid it on the line that other secondhand cars would be tested for pollution standards and catalytic converters. “Even Japanese cars should pass the test”, he stressed.

The Working Group has representatives from the ministries of industries, commerce, as well as DoE and Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran (ISIRI). “The Cabinet has authorized the Working Group to determine the rules and regulations on secondhand car imports.”

