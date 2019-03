The production price index of the principal metal sector had a 4.5% growth in the period compared to the previous month this year. In this sector, iron, aluminum and copper bars had a growth rate of 5, 4.1, and 3.6 percent respectively. The plastics industry also enjoyed 4.4% growth.

However, the food and beverage industries experienced 2% reduction in growth in the period compared to the previous month. Also, the cloths production sector shows 1% fall in growth.

