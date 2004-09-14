Turkmen translation of Motahhari book released

The book was translated by Qandim Qurbanov, a professor of Persian literature in Turkmenistan, and the first edition will have a print run of 1000 copies.

Named the best book of 1965 by UNESCO, “The Narratives of the Veracious” tells the life stories of religious figures and great Islamic personalities and discusses their teachings.

Islamic scholar and activist Ayatollah Motahhari was martyred by the terrorist group Forqan on May 1, 1979, just a few months after the victory of the Islamic Revolution. The day has since been named “Teachers’ Day” in Iran.

A professor at Tehran University, Ayatollah Motahhari authored over 20 books including “Divine Justice”, “Diverse Perspectives of Imam Ali’s Personality”, “A Commentary on Nahj-ul-Balaghah”, “Mutual Services of Iran and Islam”, and “Islamic Movements of the Past Century.”

