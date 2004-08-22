  1. Culture
Deputy Culture Minister visits Tehran Times, MNA

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) -- Mohammad Mahdi Heidarian, the deputy minister of culture and Islamic guidance for cinematic affairs, visited the offices of the Tehran Times and the Mehr News Agency on Sunday.

Tehran Times and MNA Managing Director Parviz Esmaeili familiarized Heidarian with the process of collecting and disseminating news at the two media outlets.

 

The deputy culture minister mentioned the great number of international news stories about Iranian cinema that the Tehran Times and MNA cover every day, saying, “This is very encouraging for those who are working in the Iranian motion picture industry.”

 

The English section of MNA is produced by the editorial board of the Tehran Times.

 

