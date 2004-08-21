  1. Economy
28.9% hike in export of industrial, mineral commodities in March 21-July 20

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) -- In the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 through July 20), $1.318 billion worth of industrial and mineral goods were exported, an official at the Ministry of Industries and Mines announced here Saturday.

Head of Exports Affairs of the Ministry of Industries and Mines, Ahmad Qasemi said that regarding the export of $1.333 million worth of handicrafts, the figure shows a 28.9 percent increase compared to the figure for the corresponding period last year.

 

The official also asserted that a total of 4,900,000 tons of non-oil goods valued at $1864 million were exported during the period which is indicative of a 7.9 and 16.3 percent increase in terms of weight and value respectively.

 

