28.9% hike in export of industrial, mineral commodities in March 21-July 20

Head of Exports Affairs of the Ministry of Industries and Mines, Ahmad Qasemi said that regarding the export of $1.333 million worth of handicrafts, the figure shows a 28.9 percent increase compared to the figure for the corresponding period last year.

The official also asserted that a total of 4,900,000 tons of non-oil goods valued at $1864 million were exported during the period which is indicative of a 7.9 and 16.3 percent increase in terms of weight and value respectively.

