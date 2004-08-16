  1. Culture
16 August 2004 - 17:41

Foreign TV networks purchase Iranian short films

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) –- The Iranian Young Cinema Society (IYCS) has announced that a total of 20 Iranian short films and documentaries were purchased by foreign television networks and institutions during Iranian calendar year 1382 (March 2002-March 2003).

The works were purchased by the University of San Diego in the U.S., the Kyoto Cultural Complex in Japan, the South Korean state network, and the Valencia (Spain), Arte (France-Germany), and Yle (Finland) TV networks.

 

Four Iranian shorts were also screened at the Apollo Cinema Center in California, as well, while 20 shorts and documentaries were sold to Iran Air and 38 works were sold to Iran’s IRIB Channel One.

 

The IYCS also submitted a copy of the documentary “Pershang” directed by Mahvash Sheikholeslami to the international archive of the city of Oberhausen in Germany and gave the screening license for the feature film “Bitter Dream” directed by Mohsen Aliyusefi to the French company Dreamlab during the previous Iranian calendar year.

 

