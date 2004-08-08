  1. Economy
8 August 2004 - 16:18

Int'l Transport Exhibition To Kick Off In Tehran

TEHRAN August 8 (MNA) -- The second Int'l Transport Exhibition will kick off at the Tehran permanent international fairgrounds on September 19, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Participants will display their achievements in the transport sector, introduce new technology in transportation field and facilitate commercial agreements.

 

The exhibition also aims to find new markets.

 

Participants will be presenting their achievements in transport, transit, technical, engineering, insurance, customs and postal services.

 

Air conditioners, elevators, telecommunication and highway security equipment will be among the items to be displayed in the five-day exhibition.

 

