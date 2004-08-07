Annan Calls For Total Nuclear Disarmament

An estimated 40,000 people attended a ceremony that started at 8 a.m. at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in the western Japanese city that was devastated in the world's first nuclear attack on Aug. 6, 1945 , three days before the atomic bombing of Nagasaki .

A delegation of Iranians injured by chemical weapons during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war also attended the ceremony in Hiroshima , and delivered a statement issued by the Association for the Support of Iran’s Chemically Injured War Veterans.

The statement referred to the crimes of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and his use of chemical weapons against Iranian soldiers and civilians and the fact that there are tens of thousands of war veterans injured by chemical weapons in Iran .

Annan’s message was delivered by UN Undersecretary General for Disarmament Affairs Nobuyasu Abe.

Referring to the advances in disarmament activities, the UN secretary general said that tens of thousands of nuclear weapons remain in arsenals around the world, adding that there have been worrying indications that efforts are under way to develop new types of nuclear weapons.

However, Annan did not mention the names of the countries attempting to develop a new generation of nuclear weapons.

But the only country that has announced it intends to develop and produce a new generation of small, low-yield nuclear weapons is the United States , which is also the country with the largest military budget.

The U.S. developed the world’s first nuclear bomb and dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki . However, today it claims it is trying to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The U.S. has the world’s largest nuclear arsenal and is studying ways to develop more advanced and more efficient nuclear weapons.

Paradoxically, the country which has caused the greatest insecurity in the world claims to be trying to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Unfortunately, international organizations tasked with preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons have paid scant attention to nuclear proliferation on the part of the big five nuclear powers, particularly the United States.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has focused all its attention on the few countries opposed to the U.S. and does not pay the least attention to the nuclear arsenal of the Zionist regime or the U.S. plans to develop a new generation of nuclear weapons.

In fact, the IAEA has adopted a double-standard policy in regard to preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons throughout the world.

If the UN secretary general really seeks total worldwide nuclear disarmament, he should make much bolder and more courageous remarks and directly address the countries which are the world’s biggest nuclear threats but try to monopolize nuclear weapons by influencing the IAEA.

